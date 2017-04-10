Admin cracks down on Ghaziabad district hospital, community health centre

Following a surprise inspection of MMG Hospital on Monday, the district magistrate recommended the suspension of two doctors who were found prescribing medicines that were not available at the hospital.

District magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani, while carrying out a detailed inspection of the hospital, found that some of the medicines prescribed by two doctors could be procured only outside the hospital.

“We have written to the state department for suspending the two doctors. In another irregularity, certain medicines, including reagents in labs, were not available as the indents were found to be held. So, we have recommended that the salary of the chief medical officer be withheld and an explanation sought in the matter,” she said.

While inspecting the community health centre in Dasna on Monday morning, the district administration officials found that the relatives of patients were allegedly forced to pay bribes for getting the free delivery done at the government facility.

Officials had received complaints from the relatives of patients that deliveries were not conducted until they ‘greased the palms of the staff.’

“I had to pay Rs700 when my sister-in-law was in labour. When I had countered them saying that we should not be charged, the staff told us to go to another hospital. Finally, I paid up and also complained to the officials about the issue,” Shabana Khatoon of Dabarsi said.

Sagiran, of ward 3 in Dasna, had to pay a total of Rs750 to the staff for delivering her grandchild.

“The staff took Rs 600 for taking up delivery. Since my daughter-in-law was at a critical stage of labour, I didn’t want to get into an altercation and paid them. After the child was born, they asked for more money to hand over the child to the mother. I had to pay Rs150 again. When the officials arrived, I complained to them about the bribe,” she said.

Atul Kumar, the subdivisional magistrate, said he came to know about the issue during an inspection. “I have sent a report to the district magistrate and the chief medical officer about the malpractice prevalent at the facility. There are no charges for deliveries but the relatives of the patients complained during an inspection that they had to pay money for deliveries. Officials concerned will take action in this issue; staff may be suspended as the minimum action,” Kumar said.