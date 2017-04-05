African students in Greater Noida remain fearful of attacks

Despite assurances given by the district administration and the police, African students in Greater Noida said they still remain fearful of attacks.

They claimed that an attack can take place anytime as the “Central government has failed to give them an assurance”. They said it was only the district administration and the Noida police that have assured them of safety.

Crispen, the president of International Students Union at Sharda University, said, “Inside educational institutes, we have never seen any problem. It is always outside the college and varsity gates that people discriminate against us.”

A Congo national and a final year student of Electronics and Communication at Sharda University, Crispen said the recent attack showed that racism is deep rooted in Noida. This was evident when people started beating up Africans ruthlessly. He said that such matters are not dealt with at the administration level.

“We have been visited only by the officials from the embassies of African countries. No one from the top Indian cadre came and spoke to us. We know such attacks will happen to us again,” Cripsen said.

Abdurr Qadir, a student of BBA final year, said it was unfortunate that newly elected chief minister Yogi Adityanath chose to maintain silence over the race violence in Greater Noida last week.

Qadir, a Nigerian national, said racism is deep-rooted in India, but at least it should not take anyone’s life.

The students also raised queries with the district magistrate about the action taken against those who instigated racial violence against Africans on social networking sites and WhatsApp.

Eric, a Congo national, said,“They (locals) use offensive words such as “Habshi” against me. For the last three years, I have never uttered a word against them. This problem needs to be addressed and the country should work on it.”