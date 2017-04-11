After audit nod, UP govt seeks posting details of Ghaziabad authority engineers

A few days after the state government passed an order for an audit of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) by the Comptroller and auditor general (CAG) of India, state officials have now sought details of all engineers of the authority and their previous postings with other development authorities.

There are 140 junior engineers, 31 assistant engineers, 10 executive engineers and two superintending engineers headed by a chief engineer in the GDA.

“The state administration has asked for engineers’ name, date of posting and previous posting tenures with other development authorities. The details have been sought from everybody from junior-engineer level to the chief engineer of the authority in a particular format,” said DP Singh, officer on special duty with the authority.

As the details are to be furnished by April 12, GDA officials were present in the office on Tuesday despite it being a holiday. They also prepared details for a meeting with state housing minister Suresh Passi to be held in Lucknow on Wednesday.

“During the meeting, details of under-construction projects are likely to be discussed. We have been asked to furnish details of the projects, unauthorised constructions and enforcement done in this regard. We have also been asked to give details of map clearances for housing projects,” Singh added.

GDA officials are of the opinion that the state government will come up with a policy decision to bring more transparency in the working of development authorities.

The order for a CAG audit of the GDA’s income and expenditure was also approved in a cabinet meeting held in Lucknow on Tuesday. The government order had already been issued on April 7.

Briefing media persons about the decisions of the state cabinet on Tuesday, state ministers Srikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh said chief minister Yogi Adityanath favoured transparency and the state government would allow audit of GDA or any of the 29 development authorities of the state by the CAG or any Central agency.

The audit has been a contentious issue with the previous state government under the Samajwadi Party disallowing a CAG audit of the GDA, despite requests by state governor Ram Naik.