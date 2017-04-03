After being shut for six days over ‘Indian flag row’, Oppo opens for business

After remaining shut for six days, the assembling unit of mobile phone company, Oppo, opened on Monday. Employees resumed work early morning and there were no untoward incidents at the facility in Sector 63, police said.

The company started its morning shift at 8am and over 2, 000 employees reported for duty in that shift. A police control room van was stationed outside the office for security reasons.

Oppo’s unit was shut on March 28 after hundreds of its employees along with local residents of Noida protested against a Chinese national, who allegedly tore an India Indian flag and dumped it in the bin.

In the wake of the incident, the employees had demanded that their working shift be for eight hours only and demanded a minimum salary of of Rs15, 000 per month. They had also sought holidays on Sunday and the management was asked not to sack employees without concrete reasons.

“We had raised various demands regarding our jobs, which the management has promised to fulfil soon. The Chinese national was not seen anywhere on the floor and a cordial atmosphere prevailed throughout the day,” said Vineet Arya, an employee.

Superintendent of police (city) Dinesh Yadav said, “Investigation into the tearing of the Indian flag is still in progress. The demands raised by employees have been accepted by the management. There was no uproar and the day passed peacefully.”

Police said they have collected more CCTV footage and are analysing them to see whether the Indian flag was discarded or not. So far, no footage has shown any clear image of the incident and investigations are in progress, Yadav said.

A case against the Chinese employee, Kevin Suhahu, under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, was registered at the Noida Phase 3 police station on the basis of a complaint filed by three employees.

The company had issued a statement on March 29 that the Indian tricolour was ‘discarded’ from a table in its office even as it sacked an employee. However, the company didn’t disclose the nationality or the identity of the sacked employee.