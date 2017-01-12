After HC order, Greater Noida collects details of Supertech project

A day after the Allahabad high court order staying the allotment of illegally constructed flats in Supertech Czar Suites, the Greater Noida authority on Thursday sent a team to measure setback area, parking space and flat size in the housing society in Sector Omicron 1in Greater Noida.

The high court had on Wednesday stayed the allotment of illegally constructed flats in Supertech Czar Suites on plot number GH, in the sector. The order came in response to a plea by nine residents demanding demolition of the flats.

The Greater Noida authority had allotted 20 acres to Supertech in 2006. The realty firm has built group housing towers on this project under the name ‘Czar’. Around 450 families stay in the society.

The authority had on Wednesday sought time from the court to place on record the total area allowed to be constructed initially, the number of flats Supertech Group was supposed to construct, how many were actually constructed and how much excess construction has been done.

“I have sent the team to collect all the details as sought by the high court. The authority will compile the details and provide them to the court on the next hearing. We will comply with all the instructions of the court,” said Deepak Agarwal, CEO, Greater Noida authority.

The next hearing of the case is scheduled on February 8.

“The court has also ruled that no third party rights will be created in any illegally constructed flat. Further, if any third party rights have already been created, then possession of flats will not be transferred by the builder. In case any buyer is already in possession of flat, it will be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition,” said the order.

The nine residents had gone to court because construction of additional flats would overburden the supporting facilities in the project.

“We had to file the plea because illegal construction of flats in the project will create many problems, including that of parking. The builder has deviated from the initial plan shown to us when we had bought flats,” said VK Sharma, one of the petitioners.

The Supertech Group, however, said they have constructed flats as per law. “The residents’ allegations are not true as we followed all laid down norms while constructing the project,” said RK Arora, CMD, Supertech Group.