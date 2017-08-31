Afternoon rain leads to traffic jams on key Noida roads

After a fresh bout of rain on Thursday afternoon led to snarls on various roads, including Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, near Mahamaya flyover and on the Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway after these stretches got waterlogged.

The roads were jam-packed till late evening hours, forcing the Noida traffic police to issue advisory on its official Twitter handle.

The traffic police issued an advisory to commuters asking them to avoid roads near DND Flyway, Mahamaya underpass, Hajipur underpass and take alternative routes in view of waterlogging at these places. They were advised to avoid congested roads and more personnel were deployed on the spots where snarls were seen.

The rains started around 1.30pm and continued till 6.30pm following which areas such as Dalit Prerna Sthal, Mahamaya flyover underpass, Labour Chowk and Botanic Garden went under water.

Traffic inspector Layak Singh said, “A heavy vehicle had hit a car on Yamuna bridge on the Kalindi Kunj road. It led to jams on Mahamaya flyover, which was already facing witnessing a chaos because of waterlogging. Vehicles lined up to Noida- Greater Noida Expressway.”

He said the jam on DND flyway was due to the waterlogging near Dalit Prerna Sthal. It took more than two hours to remove the water from the area with the help of pumps.

Internal roads too were inundated as drain water started overflowing. People had to face an inconvenience while walking on these roads.

“The administration must understand and take measures to regulate the rainwater flow. For hours, water does not recede from roads and streets. If timely action is not taken, the city can face consequences similar to Mumbai. Whenever it rains, it wreaks havoc,” said Mahima Jain, a resident of Sector 17.

Inspector Singh said some spots have been already identified by them and whenever it rains, they immediately rush to the spot. “We issue advisory to help people know the ground situation,” he said.

The temperature in Noida dipped to 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday from a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius the previous day. Weatherman has forecast more rain for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.