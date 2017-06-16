AKTU admission process to start from June 19

As part of its admission process, Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the dates for counselling in its affiliated colleges and said that the registration process will start from June 19.

The university administration said that the five rounds of counselling will be organised from June 19 to August 3 and the students will have to be present at their respective institutes from August 2 to August 5.

Every year, the university organises a nationwide entrance exam called Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) and the counselling process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Over 800 institutes are affiliated with AKTU across the state, of which 168 are located in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

In 2017, a total of 1,69,170 students registered for the UPSEE, of which 1,38,000 cleared the exam whose results were announced on May 30.

This year, the university administration has decided to keep the process of counselling online so that students can upload the documents on the university’s portal. The administration will also verify the documents online before the counselling process. This decision has come in the wake of the university administration finding more than 5,000 students with irregular documents in the last academic session.

The university administration has released the schedule of the 45-day counselling process involving over a lakh students.

“Registration for the first round of counselling will take place from June 19 to June 24 and the first round of online document verification and filling up subjects of choice will take place on June 20-26. The results of first round of seat allotment will be declared on June 29,” said Aashish Mishra, spokesperson, AKTU.

Similarly, the second round of online registration will take place on July 3-5 and the verification will be done till July 6. The results will be announced on July 9. The third round will take place on July 11-13 and the verification on July 14. The results will be announced on July 16. The fourth round of online registration will be from July 19 to July 21 and the verification will be done on July 22. The results will be announced on July 24.

Online registration for the fifth and last round will be on July 31 and the verification will be done the same day. The results will be announced on August 2.