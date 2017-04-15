AKTU announces UPSEE on April 16

Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will be holding Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) for the academic year 2017-18 on April 16.

Paper 1 (BTech/BPharm), Paper 2 (BTech Biotechnology), Paper 3 (BTech Agriculture) and Paper 4 (BArch) will be held on April 16 in 176 centres across the country. Out of these 176 centres, 162 will be in the state and 14 centres will be in different cities across India such as Delhi, Jaipur, Dehradun, Ranchi, Patna, Kolkata and Bhopal.

A total of 1,41,961 students have applied for the UPSEE, which will offer admissions in over 900 affiliated and associated colleges of AKTU across the state.

Every year, the university organises country-level entrance test for admissions in undergraduate courses such as mechanical engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, computer science and management.

A total of 168 colleges of AKTU are located in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

This year, the university has put stringent rules for UPSEE applicants, making Aadhaar card mandatory for them.

“We had earlier informed as well that no applicant will be allowed to register for the entrance test without his/her Aadhaar number. It is compulsory for them to bring their Aadhaar card to the examination centres on April 16 for verification,” said Professor Kuldeep Sahay, exam controller, AKTU.

This year, AKTU administration will conduct a thorough check of admission-related documents of applicants post the entrance test. The development has come in the light of recent news of the university administration finding irregularities in documents of over 20,000 students who had taken admission in 2016.

“This year, we will check the documents after the entrance to reject fake candidates, if any. All the students must procure their 10th, 12th mark sheets, transfer and domicile certificates. Only then will we move towards the counselling process to grant seats to students,” said Aashish Mishra, AKTU spokesperson.