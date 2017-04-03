AKTU makes Aadhaar number mandatory for semester exams, marking attendance

Ahead of the upcoming admissions in colleges affiliated to Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), the university administration has decided that every student will have to submit his/her Unique Identification Number (UID) of Aadhaar card while submitting examination forms. The university has also decided to mark students’ attendance through electronic devices that accept the UID number.

“For the semester exams of academic session 2016-17, it is mandatory for students to submit their Aadhaar card details as we will be marking attendance through their UID number. With this, we will be able to register students and check their attendance online,” said Dr Vinay Pathak, vice chancellor, AKTU.

More than 150 technical institutions of higher learning affiliated to the AKTU are located in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

The decision was taken at a meeting between university authorities and college representatives held at the AKTU main campus in Lucknow. It is believed that this step has been taken after massive irregularities were found in the documents of at least 20,000 students. The university administration had then suspended 5,000 students after rechecking the documents of all the 20,000 students, which took almost a month.

Taking a note of this, the university administration will be taking the help of digitisation of education to prevent malpractices such as fake admissions and leak of question papers.

“We have decided that the question paper for semester exams will be sent to exam centres online. A software will be developed to ensure safety of both question and answer papers,” said Pathak.

The university administration also announced the date of semester exams. “Exam forms and allocation of exam centres has already started from April 1. The semester exams will be held from May 13,” said Aashish Mishra, spokesperson, AKTU.

Regarding students who failed in their last semester or academic year, he said, “Such students will be given another chance and we will roll out a policy for them soon.”

He added that the university wants to minimise any chances of malpractices in exams and admissions.