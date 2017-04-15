AKTU to build start-up centres in in Greater Noida

Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will build ‘start-up’ centres in Greater Noida in order to promote entrepreneurship among students.

The university administration took this decision in a meet held at Lucknow campus on Monday.

“AKTU is planning to open start-up centres in Lucknow and Greater Noida to promote entrepreneurship. Every start-up centre will receive Rs50 lakh as one time grant,” said Dr Vinay Pathak, vice-chancellor, AKTU.

A total of 900 colleges are affiliated with AKTU across the state, of which 168 are located in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. These colleges offer professional courses in engineering, management, medical and computer science.

The university administration has also decided to open innovation and incubation centres which will exist under the startup centres. AKTU had earlier emphasised on creating innovation and incubation centres across UP so that students can work for the betterment of rural areas and find solutions for their problems.

“We will be setting up innovation and incubation centres in these startup centres. Excellence centres will be set up to accelerate the growth of already existing innovation centres,” said Pathak.

The university has also decided to grant the revenue generated from entrance examination to its affiliated colleges.

“The revenue which we get from Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) will now be given to the affiliated institutions for their development. Also, the money will be utilised to open new centres in the state,” said Pathak.

The university usually earns Rs50-60 crore as net revenue every year from UPSEE. The fund was earlier used by associated colleges and university administration.

“Earlier, when the state government had decided to merge the UPSEE with our university, it was decided that the revenue will be given to associated colleges only. However, in the past few years, we had associated and affiliated colleges as classification. The net revenue generated from the entrance will now be given to both associated and affiliated colleges,” said Aashish Mishra, spokesperson, AKTU.