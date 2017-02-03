Amit Shah slams Congress-SP alliance, law and order in UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Friday took on both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance and also the prevailing law and order situation in the state. He alleged that an alliance between the two will give rise to more corruption.

Shah led an attack on the construction of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway developed by the SP government. He said that highways being constructed by the Central government cost nearly ₹18 crore per kilometre, while the Agra-Lucknow Expressway cost nearly ₹31 crore per kilometre.

“I want to ask Akhilesh where ₹13 crore went... whether it went to the uncle or the nephew. During the 10-year rule of the Congress, many scams came to light. Now, the Congress has come together with Akhilesh. There is something called law and order. But in UP, there is ‘lo and order karo’ (take and give orders, alleging corruption),” he said.

He claimed that one party looted the nation while the other looted the state. He also questioned the SP about the development that it took after the Central Government sent nearly ₹2.5 lakh crore to the state.

Shah was in the textile hub in Pilkhuwa and arrived in support of former MP Dr RC Tomar who is contesting from the Dhaulana assembly segment and pitted against SP’s sitting MLA Dharmesh Tomar.

“During the last 15 years, the state has also suffered on account of the repeated governments of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party. If you got to the BJP-ruled states, you will see the development for yourself but your state has lagged behind. I have been roaming around in UP for six months now, and there is a similar Modi wave in UP like there was in the 2014 elections,” he said.

He also attacked the law and order situation in the state and cited the example of killing of policemen in violent incidents at Jawahar Bagh in Mathura in June last year.

“Once, the BJP comes to power, we will get all illegally occupied land freed up from mafia within 15 days. We will get the pending payment of sugarcane farmers done within a time frame. I have come to know that there is pending payment to be made to farmers in Dhaulana , amounting to nearly ₹200 crore. The first thing we will do is get all the mechanical slaughter houses closed down if we come to power,” he added.

He also cited an incident where the bull of a farmer was taken away by people who indulged in cattle slaughter. Dhaulana is primarily a Hindu dominated locality and comprises villages of Thakurs. Its borders are shared by Gautam Budh Nagar’s Dadri which saw the lynching of 55-year-old Mohammad Ikhlaq in September 2015.

Shah also said that BJP government, if it comes to power, will check the issue of migration of (Hindu) families like the one allegedly that took place in the Kairana town of Shamli district last year.

Earlier in the day, Shah had cancelled his ‘Padyatra’ in Western UP’s Meerut district to protest the murder of a city trader who was shot dead by robbers a day ago. In Meerut, he also attacked the worsening law and order situation in the state.