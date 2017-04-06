Another FIR in Ghaziabad for posting morphed pictures of CM Yogi on Facebook

Barely two days after a councillor from Loni Nagar Palika was jailed for allegedly posting morphed, objectionable pictures of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, the Ghaziabad police on Thursday registered another FIR against an unidentified Facebook user for allegedly posting another set of objectionable pictures of the CM on the social networking site.

The pictures, allegedly posted through an account with the name ‘Arjun Arjun Kumar’, are morphed images of the CM with a model. Ghaziabad resident Mukesh Mittal saw the posts and took a printout to the Kotwali police station with a complaint.

“The officer in charge was not ready to lodge an FIR. He was afraid as the matter is related to the CM. Instead, he asked me to approach senior officials who were present at the tehsil diwas where public complaints are disposed of by officials. Then, I approached Ghaziabad senior superintendent of police (SSP) who immediately took cognizance,” Mittal said.

SSP Deepak Kumar later ordered an FIR against the unidentified person who posted the pictures.

“We have also ordered the crime branch officials to investigate the matter. An FIR is lodged under sections of the IT Act and other provisions applicable,” SSP Kumar said.

Recently, Loni councillor Ramkumar Chauhan was also booked and jailed after he allegedly posted photoshopped pictures of CM Yogi on his Facebook page. The FIR against Chauhan was lodged by the members of Hindu Yuva Vahini, an organisation formed by Yogi Adityanath in 2002.

In a similar incident in Greater Noida, police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly posting objectionable content on Facebook against Adityanath. The man, Rahat Khan, was arrested in March after members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini filed a police complaint.

Khan’s case will be heard by a local court on April 7.