App for Yamuna Expressway users to be launched

An app to be launched on Friday will help motorists in need on the Yamuna Expressway. The app will help accident victims and other motorists get instant aid from the authorities concerned, according to officials of the Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida).

The Highway Saathi app, to be launched by Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh, has been developed by Jaypee Infratech, operator of the 165km expressway connecting Greater Noida and Agra.

“Any kind of assistance, such as medical aid, fuel, mechanics or other safety-related assistance, will be instantly provided through this app. It will immensely help in ensuring safety of motorists as the app will empower them,” said Singh, who is to launch the app at 12:30pm on Friday at the Jewar toll plaza.

The app can be downloaded from Google play store, said officials.

“Its features will enable a commuter to seek help easily. If an accident takes place on the expressway, passersby too can click a picture and upload it on the app. Expressway officials or the teams concerned will immediately rush to provide the help required, be it ambulance or the police,” said a Jaypee spokesperson.

The expressway was made operational in October 2012. Since then, many people have been killed in a number of accidents on this road. Speeding and frequent traffic violations lead to a high number of accidents here.

The Jaypee spokesperson added, “The app will also help regulate traffic on the expressway as motorists can find out about traffic conditions well in advance. If there is a traffic pile up somewhere, any commuter can send a picture through this app to update other app users about the same.”

Police from Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Hathras, Aligarh and Agra districts are responsible for law and order on various stretches of the expressway.

“With this app, the relevant police and operator teams will receive updates about the traffic situation on the expressway and will take the necessary measures,” said Singh.

While the speed limit on the expressway is 100kmph, speeding is common.

“Due to the smooth road and weak enforcement of traffic rules, people drive at 150kmph or above, leading to fatal accidents. If policing is streamlined, they can travel safely. If the app helps get speeding drivers arrested, that too will make a difference ” said Madan Chauhan, a commuter on the expressway.