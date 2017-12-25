At Metro inauguration, Yogi announces new infra targets for 2018

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the 12.64km Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir Metro link inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Noida on Monday has planted a new seed of development in the state.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to development, the saffron-clad chief minister recounted the quick strides made in clearing and starting key infrastructure projects across the state and announced new Metro projects for Kanpur and Agra.

“Our government will start Metro projects in Kanpur and Agra within this financial year—2017-18. We have already started work on the Jewar International Airport project along the 165 km Yamuna Expressway to take development to newer areas,” he said, adding that the state government is also planning two new national highways—Purvanchal Expressway and Bundelkhand Expressway take development to the eastern part of the country’s most populous state.

In his 10-minute speech, Yogi thanked the prime minister for approving the Jewar International Airport project and taking special interest in the development of the state.

“Prime Minister’s arrival in any state is a matter of achievement for the respective government. The prime minister has inspired to work with renewed vigour for the state’s development. We will not consider our work done until development reaches to poorest person for whom even basic amenities are a distant dream.

Our government is working for the betterment of all sections of the society without any discrimination of cast or language,” Yogi said while addressing a crowd of around 20,000 party workers and supporters at the Amity University Campus in Sector 125. This was his first public address in Noida.

Monday was Yogi Adityanath’s second visit to the jinxed city of Noida after assuming power in March, 2017. He first visited Noida on Saturday to inspect preparations for the PM’s visit.

It’s widely believed by the state’s politicians that it’s a bad omen for a chief minister to visit the city. The fallacy became particularly popular after Mayawati, who visited the city as chief minister in 2011, lost power to Samajwadi Party next year.

Reassuring homebuyers that his government would solve all the problems they face, Yogi said, “People of Noida know how the previous governments have performed in the last 15 years. They have made this area a hub of corruption and cheated innocent homebuyers, while hiding behind builders. But the Prime Minister has made a real estate regulatory authority (RERA) to solve the issues of the over 2.5 lakh homebuyers of Noida.”

The chief minister said his government is working to ensure delivery of 80,000 flats to buyers in Noida and Greater Noida areas within the next six months.

Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government had set a December-deadline for builders to give possession of 50,000 flats in stuck housing projects.

“People understand how previous governments looted Noida and neglected its development needs. In 2014, people voted us in power because we want to work for the development of all sections. We are fighting against political dynasty and working for farmers and the poor,” he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh will set a new benchmark of development under Modi’s guidance.

“We are working on the path shown by our Prime Minister. We are working without any discrimination against anyone and making women’s welfare at the centre of all our policies,” Yogi said.

Without naming the previous government of the Samajwadi Party in the state, Yogi said that unlike others, his government does not give any special emphasis to any particular district in providing facilities. He promised adequate electricity in all 75 districts.