Audi accident case: Cops seek info on fake driver Qadri’s criminal history

The police officers from Nala Sopara in Mumbai metropolitan region have sought records about the criminal history of Syed Imtiyaz Qadri, who claimed he was paid ₹7000 to appear as an impostor in Audi car accident case. The incident left four dead at Indirapuram near Delhi on January 28.

The police said the man seemed to be a seasoned attacker who used a long knife and targeted people who ventured alone at night. Qadri robbed chains, purses, mobiles and even two-wheelers and police have taken him on remand to inquire about his involvement in more such incidents in Mumbai and Thane.

“We have also applied for his statements before the magistrate. He agreed to record his statement saying that he regretted getting lured into appearing as a driver in the case for just ₹7,000. He later came to know through news reports that four persons were killed in the incident. So, he ran away from Bareilly with his two minor children and wife,” said Bharat Jadhav, an inspector at Nala Sopara police station.

Qadri had moved from Maharashtra to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh around one-and- a-half years back in order for his two minor children — a son and daughter — to get proper education. There, he started a normal life and drove trucks, autos and also repaired mobiles at home. However, his earnings weren’t enough to make ends meet.

He surrendered before a Ghaziabad court and claimed to be ‘Ishaq Ahmad’, the driver of Audi Q7 on the night of the incident. To earn his livelihood, the man even indulged in snatching and robberies in Maharashtra before being nabbed by the police in connection with six cases.

“We have taken him into custody and it may take around a month for him to be transferred to the custody of Ghaziabad police. We have also sought a copy for his statement recorded before a magistrate in connection with the Audi crash case. His wife,accompanied by Qadri’s former employer who is a transporter in Maharashtra, had also come to meet him. We have sought more records on him from Mumbai and Thane,” Jadhav said.

Qadri allegedly misused the photocopy of the driving license of his former co-tenant, truck driver Ishaq Ahmad, and surrendered before a Ghaziabad court on January 31. He also obtained bail in connection with the incident surrounding the Audi Q7, which is owned by Dr. Manish Rawat. Rawat told the police that he was present in the car at the time of the accident, but it was his driver Ishaq Ahmad at the wheel.

Officers of Ghaziabad crime branch, who are investigating the case, said that Qadri’s mobile surveillance reports indicate that he was not present at the accident site in Ghaziabad on January 27 and was in Bareilly, nearly 240km away. The Audi had crashed into an auto, leaving four people dead.