Audi crash: Vital evidence lost, police yet to track car’s owner

Three days after an Audi Q7 killed four persons after ramming into an autorickshaw near Hindon canal in Ghaziabad, the police have failed to salvage vital forensic evidence from the SUV that was seized after the incident.

Officials have also failed to track the driver or other occupants of the car who fled.

The police have also failed to track down the car owner Dr Manish Rawat who the police claim is a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Officials said that he was staying at a rented flat in Olive County highrise in Vasundhara and was not meeting the police despite repeated attempts.

“The doctor is yet to provide his version that can inform us about the occupants of the car. He is the person who can tell us about the person who was driving the car. This is raising suspicion that he was present in the car during the incident. Some people had told us that there were two people in the car and they fled the spot,” Anil Kumar Yadav, circle officer (Indirapuram), said.

Also, there is no eye-witness to the incident. The police are also yet to trace mobile phones that were operational in the area, to track the movements of the doctor.

“We are trying to track the doctor’s mobile call details and will ascertain his locations around the time of the incident. It is also possible that he may be using more than one mobile phone. His mobile phone is switched off and we have not been able to contact him,” he said.

However, officials admitted that fingerprints inside the car were lost as many people had entered the vehicle for a search. “We had also conducted a search at the Sarita Vihar residence of the doctor but came to know that he had already vacated the house and was staying in Olive County highrise,” Yadav said.

In the incident, Vishal Singh, an engineer, his cousin Yajuvendra, his family friend Rinku Yadav, a techie with HCL and auto driver Sanjeev Kumar were killed.

The three victims are from Kanpur while Kumar is from Etah.

“We are yet to come out of the trauma and know nothing about the police investigation and their proceedings in the case. It will take us some time to gather ourselves and divert our attention to the case,” Raghvendra, Yajuvendra’s brother, said.

Kumar’s widow, who is pregnant, has returned to Etah. Her family said that she will not return to Khoda Colony.

“There is no point in her going back to Ghaziabad where she lost her husband. She is seven months pregnant and is still in shock. Here, we have people to look after her. We want the police to arrest the persons responsible,” said Sudish Kumar, Sanjeev’s cousin.

The car and the auto were seized and brought to Indirapuram police station.