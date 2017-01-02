Authority demolishes illegal SP billboard

The Noida Authority, on Monday, removed a billboard of Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for Noida, Ashok Chauhan, which was put up at the newly built elevated road as the politician had not sought permission from the authority officials.

Officials removed the billboard late on Monday after it received complaints about it. The authority has also issued a warning to all political parties against erecting illegal billboards and posters in the city.

“Any poster or billboard put up on government land without prior approval of the concerned authority is illegal and will be demolished immediately by the officials. If the parties still refuse to mend ways, we will be writing to the election commission,” said BK Singh, the project engineer of Noida Authority.

Chauhan (36), was announced the SP candidate for Noida by former party president, Shivpal Yadav, for the upcoming state assembly elections. On Monday, a billboard featuring him and chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, was seen at the newly inaugurated 2.8-km long elevated road connecting Sector 24 to Sector 61.

The billboard had the SP slogan “kaam bolta hai” written on it with Chauhan thanking the CM for being “sensitive towards the convenience of Noida residents” and “dedicated towards his work.”

But, Chauhan or his supporters had not sought permission from the advertising department of the Noida authority before erecting the billboard.

Chauhan said that he was not aware of any such billboard and he has not been served any notice in this regard.

“It is possible that my supporters may have put up that billboard and I am not aware of it. My supporters will continue putting up posters and billboards in the city wherever it is legal,” said Chauhan.

Noida authority project engineer said that a campaign will be launched from Tuesday to demolish all such billboards in the city.

“This is illegal, and, as soon as we saw the billboard, we sent our staff to demolish it. We will carry an intensive campaign from tomorrow to demolish all such illegal political structures,” said Singh.