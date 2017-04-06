Authority will start supplying Ganga water to Greater Noida by March 2018

Residents of Greater Noida will have to wait another year to get supply of Ganga water. The Greater Noida authority on Thursday said that it will start supplying the water to the city by March 2018. It has decided to complete this Rs300-crore Ganga Water Project by the end of 2017. Around 20% of the work on construction of underground water reservoir, water treatment plant and other civil works for the project is completed by now.

At present, residents depend on hard groundwater for drinking, which is often saline.

“We will finish the work on water distribution lines in residential and industrial areas very soon. We aim to complete the work on the water reservoir, water treatment plant and the other civil works required by the end of 2017. We will start supplying Ganga water to all households by March 2018,” said Deepak Agarwal, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority.

The authority had taken a Rs300 crore loan for the project from the National Capital Region planning board (NCRPB), a Central government agency meant to monitor and help infrastructure and housing projects in and around Delhi.

“We aim to procure 85 cusecs of drinking water from the Masuri-Dehra Ganga Canal in the first phase. The authority is constructing a water treatment plant at Palla village in Greater Noida,” said Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Greater Noida authority.

“We plan to supply 100% of the drinking water supply from the Ganga without extracting any groundwater for mixing,” said Tyagi.

The authority plans to supply the water to over three lakh Greater Noida residents in the first phase. Later, it will supply it to 12 lakh people, which is the estimated population of Greater Noida as per the Master Plan 2021.

“We had applied for the Rs300-crore loan for our Ganga water project in 2011. The project got delayed because the NCRPB took a long time to approve the loan as there was a land dispute between the government and the farmers for many years. Now, work on the project is in full swing and residents will be supplied good-quality drinking water,” said an official of the Greater Noida authority.