Baba Ramdev holds yoga camp for Indo-Tibetan Border Police in G Noida

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev conducted a yoga session for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Greater Noida on Saturday morning.

Training of Trainers (TOT) yoga camp, which started on Saturday, for ITBP personnel at its 39th Battalion campus in Surajpur will last for a week. The ITBP is responsible for guarding India’s borders with China, Nepal and Bhutan.

Over 1,500 personnel and officers attended the session. Baba Ramdev said, “I will train ITBP personnel in yoga across their camps for their mental and physical health, which is essential to stand strong in a difficult terrain.”

He said, “The ITBP has the tough mental and physical job of guarding India’s frontiers and yoga is one of the best ways to keep them healthy and fit.”

He said, “Over 9,000 soldiers keep us protected from the enemy at a height of 19,000 feet above the sea level, in harsh mountainous terrain. They protect us round the clock all through the year. It is important to keep them healthy.”

He stressed the importance of yoga in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. “Yoga means being attached to one’s own health and consciousness. Yoga can be the way to harmony,” he said.

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962, and is a specialized mountain force that has professionally trained mountaineers and skiers as cadets.

In this camp, 10 ITBP personnel will be instructed and will become trainers to impart the techniques to their counterparts at other camps.

“The yoga camp is to train our personnel in the traditional ancient techniques for keeping them mentally and physically strong. Yoga training camps will be organised subsequently at other ITBP camps as well,” said ITBP deputy commandant Jaspal Singh.

The yoga guru was present at the camp for over four hours.