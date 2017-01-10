Bank accounts for workers: Labour officials meet industrialists, bankers

Officials from the labour department, provident fund office, banks and industrial unit owners on Tuesday discussed the issue of labourers’ bank accounts a meeting held at NEA’s office in Sector 6.

The meeting was called to find a solution to the problems faced by factory workers in getting their wages, post demonetisation, in the absence of bank accounts .

Around 4 lakh labourers are facing a financial crisis after November 8, when the Centre had stopped the use of ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes. The centre also made it mandatory that the salary of each worker should be paid digitally and not in cash. But opening of bank accounts for 4 lakh workers is not an easy task for the overburdened banks.

Deputy labour commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, BK Rai asked industrial unit owners to conduct a survey to find out the exact number of labourers working in around 8,000 industrial units in Noida.

“A survey needs to be conducted in all industrial sectors, including sector 1 to 11, to find out the number of workers employed in units,” Rai said.

Officials and industrial unit owners are of the view that if they have the exact number of workers, then they can plan as to how accounts can be opened.

“If the total number of workers is not known, then how we will distribute the work load? Once the exact number is found out, we will decide on how to distribute the work and benefit labourers,” said AK Singh, lead bank manager, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Singh also said if a private bank refuses to open a labourer’s account on zero balance, the district magistrate will be informed about it for taking suitable legal action.

Industrial unit owners demanded that there should be more bank branches and automatic teller machines in industrial areas.

“We have requested that if are more banks and ATMs in industrial areas, it will help in making transactions easy for industrial workers and their employers,” said Vipin Malhan, president, NEA.