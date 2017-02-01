Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar gets grand welcome from family, friends and fans in Noida

Sports utility vehicles (SUVs), jeeps, motorbikes from Gurgaon to Noida and thousands of fans gave reality TV show Bigg Boss 10 winner, Manveer Gurjar, a grand welcome on his arrival from Mumbai on Tuesday.

Manveer, a resident of Aghapur village in Noida, was declared the winner of the show on Sunday night at the end of his three months stay inside the house. His friends and family had planned a grand reception in Noida for him.

More than 3,000 fans in hundreds of vehicles thronged the public ground in Sector 46, Noida, to welcome Manveer. Youth across Delhi-NCR and states such as Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh came to Noida for the event.

“I have come from Rohtak to greet Manveer bhai. He has been an inspiration for lakhs of young people across India,” said Ganesh Bhadana.

Manveer arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport with his parents on Tuesday afternoon and was welcomed by thousands of fans who had assembled at the airport. He was given a heroic welcome there as well.

A convoy of more than 100 vehicles followed Manveer’s SUV from IGI airport to Noida Sector 46.

“I would like to thank everybody who supported me and believed in me throughout the show. It is only because of the love of my people that I managed to win the event,” said Manveer while addressing the crowd.

Many fans climbed the temporary stage set up at the public ground to get selfies with him.

“I have come from Ghitorni to get a selfie with him. The reason we all love Manveer is because of his humble, down-to-earth nature,” said Naresh Singh Gurjar.

“Today, he is a star, yet he is as humble as he was when he entered the show. That is why we love him. Fame and money couldn’t change him,” said Shankar, a resident of Noida.

After the public interaction, Manveer visited his family and neighbours in Aghapur village.

“Manveer has come home after three months and we want him to spend time with his family, eat home cooked food and relax. But it’s highly unlikely that he will stay at home, given how many people have come to meet him,” said Neeraj Gurjar, Manveer’s cousin.

“The whole country now knows about Aghapur village and this has been possible because of Manveer. We are extremely proud of him and hope that he brings more laurels for us,” said Kavita, resident of Aghapur village.