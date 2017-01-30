Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar has these guys from Noida to thank

The past three months have been incredibly hectic for Sachin Gurjar. The 26-year-old has put in long hours campaigning for his elder brother Manveer Gurjar on social media and on the streets of the national capital region.

Sachin isn’t the only one. Manveer’s entire family and friends pulled out all stops to ensure his victory in the current season of Bigg Boss, tirelessly going from door to door and posting minute-by-minute updates on dedicated social media pages.

Their core team consists of five people -- hardware businessman Sachin, his elder brothers, Shekhar and Azad, friend Mithun Singh Rana and Manveer’s fan from Agra Vansh Thakur.

The Noida-based men like to call themselves ‘manveer-ians’ and they have been running pages on Facebook, twitter and Instagram, gathering support base for Manveer.

“We have over 35,000 likes on Facebook, 40,000 followers on Twitter and a similar number on Instagram. It was difficult in the beginning as Manveer had an extremely humble background. But slowly, we started noticing support for him across the country. It was then on November 2 that we decided to run a sustained campaign on social media,” says Sachin.

But the campaign was not just limited to social media.

“We distributed pamphlets in Noida, pasted posters on autos and put up hoardings in market places. We wanted to ensure that people of Noida identify their representative,” says Shekhar.

Villagers of Aghapur celebrating Manveer Gurjar’s Bigg Boss success. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Slowly, the campaign spread from Noida to other places in the NCR such as Faridabad, Gurgaon, Greater Noida and then to towns in the western UP belt such as Saharanpur, Meerut and other states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

“People started sending us videos in support of Manveer. They were struck by his natural charm. We received a call from Vansh from Agra who is a diehard fan of Manveer. He says that he finds his voice in Manveer’s. Such was the support of the people,” says Sachin.

Manveer Gurjar’s campaign was not just limited to social media. The team put up hoardings in Delhi-NCR and also distributed pamphlets to gain public support. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Today, the ‘manveer-iaans’ receive mails and messages from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and even African countries such as Tanzania.

“We started our campaign focussing on the Gurjar community and Noida residents but slowly we realised that Manveer’s simplicity has hit the right note with people across countries. We received messages from Pakistan where people said that they can totally relate with him,” says Sachin.

Manveer is expected to return to his village on Tuesday morning, where he will be given a grand welcome by the residents of Aghapur. And ‘Manveer-ians’ have already started the preparations for the much-awaited event.