Bike-taxi service Baxi to be launched in Noida, Ghaziabad

Following the approval of the regional transport authority, Noida and Ghaziabad are to get their first bike taxi service on Wednesday. The service is being introduced by a private operator called Baxi, which already runs this service in Gurgaon.

The first fleet of ‘Baxi’ bike taxis will be flagged off from the regional transport office (RTO), Ghaziabad, by K Ravindra Naik, transport commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, and Mayank Jyoti, regional transport officer of Ghaziabad.

The Baxi Partner app will be used to order and track a ride and as a meter to calculate the fare for each trip. Currently, the fare starts at Rs15.

“The transport department is extremely happy to launch UP’s biggest income generating opportunity for its youth. Every household in the state can now own a bike taxi, giving them a chance to earn significant income by working full time or part time,” said Naik.

Ashutosh Johri, chief executive officer (CEO), Baxi, said, “With this service, no one in the two districts will have to remain without gainful employment. Anyone who knows how to ride a two-wheeler can now buy a bike taxi with 100% financing.”