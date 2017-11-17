BJP leader gunned down in G Noida: Kin identify four suspects

The family members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shiv Kumar, who was gunned down while travelling in his Fortuner, have filed a police complaint, alleging role of four persons and several other unidentified persons involved in the shooting incident that took place at Tigri, near NH-24.

The incident left four, including a minor girl, dead. The girl was run over by the victims’ SUV as the driver had lost control of the vehicle. The girl, Anjali Tiwari, was from Behrampur area of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad.

In their complaint, Shiv Kumar’s cousin Yogesh Yadav alleged the role of four persons who he said were seen at the scene of the crime by two family members. As per the complaint, the police said, the family had identified four persons but could not identify others.

“We have a rivalry with these people (that spans over 30 years). They are from Old Haibatpur,” Yogesh said.

The complaint also mentions that Kumar had told two of his family members that one of the four persons named in the complaint had issued threats to kill him over the existing rivalry.

In the long-standing rivalry between the two groups over a land dispute, Kumar’s father was murdered in 1983 and his uncle was murdered in 2002.

Meanwhile, Rais Pal, one of the three occupants of the Fortuner SUV that was fired at indiscriminately, also succumbed to his injuries late Thursday night at a hospital in Delhi. Kumar and his driver Bali Nath had died soon after the incident while Pal succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Love Kumar said.

Aggrieved by the bloodbath and the three deaths, the families of the victims placed the bodies of Kumar and Bali Nath at the Sector 71 crossing in Noida on Friday morning and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

“We told the police to crack the case within two days. Else, we will press for a CBI probe into the killings,” said Shiv Ram, Kumar’s cousin.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh also visited Behlolpur on Friday and said that justice will be done and the people behind the incident will be dealt with in a strict manner.

However, with victim’s family members claiming to be eyewitnesses to the incident and spotting four of their rivals, the police’s job has become tricky, as they have to rule out four persons if their role cannot be established.

“We have lodged the FIR as per the complaint that was given by the victim’s family. However, the police will probe all angles and do a free and fair investigation,” SSP Kumar said.

Police officers said that the complainants’ statements will be registered under Section 161 of CrPC and the case will be probed thoroughly before the filing of a chargesheet.

The police officers attached to the investigation said that they have picked up five persons for questioning. They also said that they are trying to trace the assailants, who they suspect are hired shooters and may have come from western UP areas.

The police have also ruled out indiscriminate firing from an automatic weapon such as AK-47, as the pattern of fire on the SUV suggested that shots were fired from pistols.