BJP leader gunned down in G Noida: Kin say problems were due to politics

The streets of Behlolpur village in Noida’s Sector 65 were teeming with those who were heading to the house of Shiv Kumar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who was gunned down in his SUV on Thursday afternoon along with his driver and personal security guard.

The ‘Yadav-dominated’ village on Noida’s outskirts near Chhijarsi is Kumar’s ancestral place, where hundreds of relatives, family members and well-wishers arrived to meet the aggrieved family. Kumar’s family members said that his father, Rajbir, and uncle, Charan Singh, were also murdered in 1983 and 2002, respectively.

“The two previous murders took place over property disputes with a rival group in Behlolpur. The accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in both cases and many of them are already dead. We suspect their involvement but our relations with them had normalised as we greeted each other whenever our paths crossed,” said Shiv Ram, Kumar’s cousin.

He said the family is stunned by the incident in which armed assailants indiscriminately opened fire on Kumar’s Fortuner when he was leaving Haibatpur after visiting his under-construction school. Kumar, his driver Bali Nath and personal security guard Rais Pal, were shot dead.

Both Nath and Pal stayed in Haibatpur. Pal is from Etah, the police said.

Kumar is a father of four, a 14-year-old girl and three younger boys. He stayed in Pratap Vihar of Ghaziabad for the education of his children. Kumar owned two schools — Maa Bhagwati Devi which is operational and Bala Devi International School, which is under construction.

“Our family has nearly 400-500 bighas of land in Behlolpur and Haibatpur. The killing could be because my brother had grown in stature as he entered politics and joined BJP five years ago. He was on good terms with BJP leaders and was also a candidate in panchayat elections but the elections got cancelled,” Ram said.

In Haibatpur, there are a number of banners that project Kumar as Yuva Neta (young leader) of BJP. Locals said he was in the process of getting a road constructed from the main road to the school, a stretch of around 100 metres.

“We suspect that the problems with my brother started as he entered politics. The relations with the rival group had normalised. He came to Haibatpur from Vijay Nagar on Thursday and was wearing a tracksuit. The three men, including my brother, had licensed weapons but the firing was intense and they could not take out their weapons to defend themselves,” said Yogesh Yadav, another cousin.

Family members said that of the three bodies, Kumar’s had the most number of bullet injury as he was the primary target.

Until Friday evening, the family remained undecided on whether to name suspects in an FIR or to lodge it against unidentified assailants.