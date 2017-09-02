BJP leader gunned down in Ghaziabad, another injured; cops on alert

Two unidentified bikers shot dead a Bharatiya Janata Party worker and injured the party’s Khoda mandal head in Ghaziabad on Saturday afternoon.

The incident comes heightened security in sensitive areas for Eid and came two days after chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ghaziabad.

The CM during a review meeting during his visit and had directed the police department to take strict action against criminal elements.

The BJP’s Khoda head Balbir Chauhan and local leader Gajendra Bhati were waylaid by two armed bikers in Indira Nagri area of Mangal Bazar around 1pm on Saturday.

“The bikers fired several rounds, four of which hit Bhati. Chauhan suffered a bullet injury and both were rushed to a hospital in Noida where Bhati died. It is suspected the incident was sparked by personal rivalry. Bhati also has a history sheet against his name at the Khoda police station,” said Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city).

“We are trying to trace the culprits. Nearby CCTV cameras are being scanned to trace the bikers,” he added.

Police sources said Bhati was the prime target and was shot at close range. One of the bullets pierced his eye while the others landed on his chest.

“We are exploring all angles, including rivalry and personal enmity in the case,” Tomar added.

Sensing the sensitivity of the daylight murder, senior officials rushed to the spot and deployed provincial armed constabulary along with the teams of civil police to prevent a law and order situation.

The sources said the assailants had escaped towards a road leading to Delhi.

BJP leaders rushed to the spot and met police officials. “Chauhan sustained bullet injuries but he is now stable and under treatment at hospital in Noida. Police assured us of speedy work in the case,” said Ajay Sharma, city president, BJP.

Sharma declined to comment on police’s claims of cases against Bhati.