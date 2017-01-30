BJP leaders discuss communal issues, promise anti-exodus squad in ‘sankalp patra’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders promised, during the release of the party’s ‘sankalp patra’ (list of promises), promised to set up anti-exodus squads to check relocation of communities.

Ghaziabad MP and Central minister General (retd) VK Singh released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘sankalp patra’ in Ghaziabad on Monday. The ‘lok kalyan sankalp patra’ was launched in Lucknow on January 29 and the BJP had asked all MPs to release the same across the state.

Ghaziabad city BJP chief Ajay Sharma raised the contentious issue of Kairana where politicians had alleged exodus of Hindu families from the small town in western UP’s Shamli district.

“A similar situation is developing in Ghaziabad in the area of Kaila Bhatta where several Valmiki (community) families have left the area. In our ‘sankalp patra,’ we have promised to come up with an anti-exodus department to check such issues,” Sharma said.

The west UP town of Kairana is located 100km from Delhi and had grabbed headlines last year over claims of an exodus of Hindus due to excess of the minority community. Hukum Singh, BJP MP from Kairana, had raised the flag on the alleged exodus but he backed down saying that families leaving Kairana had nothing to do with communal tension.

Likewise, the Kaila Bhatta area in Ghaziabad spans over a major portion of the city behind the New Bus Stand and comprises a dense Muslim population. Recently, Bahujan Samaj Party general secretary Nasimuddin Siddiqui also held his first public meeting in the area as part of his campaign.

Ghaziabad mayor, Ashu Verma, who is a senior BJP leader, raised the issue of the murder of Singhasan Yadav, who was allegedly killed by four young men, in the Muslim-dominated Shaheed Nagar locality. This is despite Yadav’s family saying that there was no communal angle to the murder.

“Those who killed Singhsan Yadav are some ‘special’ people from Shaheed Nagar. He was protesting against eve-teasing and abusive language used towards women and was brutally killed. To check such instances, the ‘sankalp patra’ has a provision of anti-Romeo squads to check complaints from girls and women,” Verma said.

He raised the issue of cattle theft and also the issue of illegal slaughter of cattle. He said that all mechanised slaughterhouses will be closed in the state if BJP is elected to power, adding that a similar slaughterhouse was closed down in Ghaziabad as well.

Clarifying the difference between the BJP manifesto and the ‘sankalp patra,’ Gen (retd) Singh said that the manifesto is the announcement of poll promises but the ‘sankalp patra’ will be followed and all promises made will be undertaken at the ground-level by the government if BJP is elected to power.

He rolled out sops for farmers and youth, addressing on the party’s plans and ways to tackle unemployment, and also rolled out schemes for poverty alleviation and special schemes for women and girls.

When questioned over the BJP’s poll prospects after the recent Congress-Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance, Gen (retd) Singh said that he will not comment on the alliance but will focus on what Mulayam Singh Yadav had recently said. The former SP chief had recently said that he is against the alliance and will not campaign for it.