BJP releases list of candidates for Ghaziabad civic body polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared its list of candidates for the upcoming Ghaziabad local body polls late Saturday night. The list includes two Muslim women who will be contesting elections from the two seats reserved for women.

The party on late Sunday night also stopped all speculation over several names doing rounds as prospective candidate for the post of city mayor. City unit president Ajay Sharma said that Asha Sharma, a former two-time councillor, was announced as BJP’s mayoral candidate.

“Asha Sharma has been a party worker for over 25 years and also been a former councillor. She had also been the ‘Rashtriya Mantri’ of the party’s women wing and now declared as our candidate for the seat of Mayor,” Sharma added.

Parveen from ward Kaila Bhatta and Imrana from Mausam Vihar have been fielded. Both the wards have a dominant Muslim population and the incumbent House of municipal corporation has no BJP Muslim councillor.

“These tickets are in line with the party’s policy of ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’. We have given representation to every community,” said Ajay Sharma, city president, BJP.

Likewise, the party has also given a ticket to Rani Nafees Pasha, who will be contesting the chairman’s seat from Dasna Nagar Panchayat.

“I have been a ground worker with the BJP for the past 10 years. I command support from both Hindu and Muslim brotherhood. After the list was announced, people from both communities came to congratulate me. Therefore, other political parties accusing the BJP of not giving representation to Muslims is a gimmick. In fact, my groundwork has earned me a ticket,” Pasha said.

Of the list of 100 wards, candidates for five wards, including Kaushambi are yet to be declared. The five wards put on hold are Sadarpur-Govindpuram, Prahlad Garhi, Shaheed Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Kaushambi.

Party sources said that these will be declared soon. Also, the party is yet to find a candidate as Kaushambi RWA (KARWA) has decided to field its own candidate this time, making it a difficult for other contesting candidates.

While the BJP has restored faith in a number of previous and present councillors, three of the present outgoing councillors failed to get tickets this time.

“I will approach party leadership for the reason why I was not given a ticket despite the fact that I worked hard throughout my term. Some of those who have been given tickets are husbands or wives of present and former councillors,” said Lovely Kaur, BJP’s outgoing councillor from Ward 19.

The names of the 95 candidates include those of former councillors like Rajendra Tyagi, Praveen Chaudhary, Rajendra Titoria, Rekha Jain, Sundar Pal, Sanjeev Sharma and Neelam Bhardwaj, among others.

The party office bearers said that the name for the mayoral seat may be declared by late Sunday night. This seat has been reserved for a woman this time and was previously held by BJP candidates.

So far, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Aam Aadmi Party have declared their mayoral candidates. The Congress declared Dolly Sharma as its mayoral candidate late Saturday night . She is the daughter of Congress’ city unit president Narendra Bhardwaj. Sources in the Congress said that she was earlier an active member of the youth wing of the party and has been a surprise candidate.

“There is no dissent on her name being the daughter of Narendra Bhardwaj,” clarified Harendra Kasana, party’s district president.

Likewise, the Bahujan Samaj Party is also likely to declare its list of councillors and mayoral candidate by Sunday evening or Monday as filing of nominations will end on November 7.

The BSP nominees will be contesting on party symbol this time. “This will instil enthusiasm among party workers and will also help party gauge its situation ahead of 2019 polls,” said a party source.

During the last Assembly elections in UP, the BSP got a drubbing and could secure only 19 out of 403 seats. Its candidates failed to secure a win on any of the five seats in Ghaziabad.