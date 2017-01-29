BJP’s Noida candidate promises basic infra, security

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Noida candidate Pankaj Singh, son of Union minister Rajnath Singh, said that the city’s development is among the top priorities of the party.

Addressing a gathering of around 200 supporters and residents in Sector 119, Singh said that Noida is lagging in development and successive governments in Uttar Pradesh have failed to ensure the city’s progress.

“Outsiders see Noida in terms of its sky scrapper and highrise buildings. For them, it’s a millennium city, which is developed. However, the reality is that we lack civic amenities, which is a basic requirement for any city,” Singh said.

He highlighted civic issues and also said that the law and order situation is among the party’s main agendas for Noida. He said the problems have risen to such a level that even driving through roads has become a nightmare.

“Since I started my election campaign, I am meeting people every day. Most of them only talk to me about the lack of basic amenities and the law and order problems in Noida,” he said.

He said that if the party is voted to power, this ‘jungle raj’ in the city will be dealt with strictly. “Crime rate is increasing and women are not safe, then what kind of a government is in place?” Singh said.

Once again, the party evoked memories of the horrific Bulandshahr gangrape case, as a reminder for the ruling Samajwadi Party of their ‘failure’ to ensure law and order in the state.

Taking a dig on Mulayam Singh Yadav and SP leaders, without naming any, Singh said, “After the Bulandshahr rape, our party members visited the area. Their (Samajwadi Party) leaders were angry and infuriated over the visits. Had they showed the same anger towards the law and order problem, such an incident wouldn’t have happened,” Singh said.

Singh was addressing supporters at the Grand Grandeur society, where residents from adjoining societies such as the Amrapali Zodiac had gathered.

Amid sloganeering by his supporters and party volunteers, Sigh said that he is personally is committed to working for the welfare of the people.

“Parties such as the Congress and Samajwadi Party have no vision. At a point in time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is talking about startups and business ventures, both the parties are fooling people on the promise of ghee and smartphones.”

Singh said that the party’s agenda is development and they are entirely focused on it. He said BJP is always looking to lead the nation towards prosperity.

“Our key focus is rashtarwad (nationalism), manavtavaad (humanity)n vikasvaad (development), while the leadership of these parties (Congress, BSP and SP) have confined their vision towards bhashavaad (language), jaatvaad (casteism) and atankwaad (terrorism),” Singh said.

The residents apprised him about the crimes and problem of sewage outlet in the Sector 119. The campaign was coordinated by Amit Tripathi of Gaur Grandeur.