BJP’s Sangeet Som barred from holding mahapanchayat near Ghaziabad

The district police on Tuesday prevented Sangeet Som, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Sardhana, from holding a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Loni town near Ghaziabad.

Som and other BJP leaders from western UP had arrived in Loni, demanding a fair inquiry into a November 2016 incident in which a family was allegedly attacked and forced to leave their house. The family, including three minor children, are presently staying in Tila village out of fear.

“The family was terrorised and attacked by local goons with rods, sticks and swords. They suffered injuries and were threatened by firing in the air. The police were biased in handling the case. The family was forced to leave their home. Such issues cannot be tolerated. We were also not allowed to organise a mahapanchayat,” Som said.

The Ghaziabad district magistrate had put in place prohibitory orders in the village from December 25, 2016, to February 15.

“Those goons (attackers) had held a panchayat three days ago despite prohibitory orders. Palayan (migration) is a major issue in western UP and people are being forced to leave their homes due to the growing pressure by a community. Families are threatened and no security is provided to them. During the rule of the present government, the goons have become fearless. Such instances cannot be tolerated and we will continue raising the issue,” he added.

Som said police and other officials stopped him from holding the mahapanchayat and he accepted their demand due to the prohibitory order. Later, Som and his supporters met the senior superintendent of police (SSP) along with the ‘affected’ family.

“We have instructions to not allow any violation of the prohibitory order. The family had demanded a fresh investigation into the case. We assured them of reinvestigation and will get their injuries properly investigated by experts. We will also issue a show cause notice to the station house officer in connection with the incident. We have assured the family of a fair investigation,” said Deepak Kumar, SSP, Ghaziabad.

However, he added, “The mahapanchayat will not be allowed.”

Following this, Som left Ghaziabad, saying he would continue pursuing the matter. He had also raised the issue of alleged exodus of Hindu families from Kairana town in Shamli district last year.

The BJP leader has been named as one of the accused in the 2013 communal riots in Muzaffarnagar. In October 2015, his visit to Bisada village in Dadri in Greater Noida had created further controversy after the infamous lynching incident there. In the incident, senior citizen Mohammad Ikhlaq was killed and his son, Danish, suffered serious injuries after their house was attacked by a mob of locals on suspicion of cattle slaughter and storing its meat at their home.