BJP to review poor show in nagar panchayats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have swept the Ghaziabad municipal corporation polls, but the party is worried about its poor show in the nagar panchayat seats of Ghaziabad.

When results were announced on Friday, the BJP secured 57 of 100 seats in the municipal corporation and also won 24 of 34 councillor seats in Khoda Nagar Palika. The party also won all four chairperson seats in the four nagar palikas of Loni, Khoda, Modi Nagar and Murad Nagar.

However, the party candidates were defeated in the four nagar panchayats of Farid Nagar, Dasna, Niwari and Patla.

Here, two chairperson seats were secured by two independents while the other two went to candidates from All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Both parties had fielded candidates on the party symbol in local body polls for the first time.

“There are various factors behind the defeat in nagar panchayats. These elections are contested at a very local level. Sometimes, caste and other factors come into play. There are areas where members of different communities may vote against our party,” Basant Tyagi, district president, BJP, said.

“As the candidates failed to win seats in the four nagar panchayats, we admit that there is something wrong. If it is a weakness of the structure at the local level, we will strengthen it. A discussion on the issue will take place and things will be set right,” he said.

In a major setback in nearby Gautam Budh Nagar, the BJP lost four of six municipal segments. The party lost the chairperson seats in Jewar, Dankaur, Bilaspur and Jahangirpur nagar panchayats.

However, it managed to retain the Dadri municipal council’s chairperson seat and also won the Rabupura nagar panchayat chairperson seat. Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh’s elder brother Virendra Pratap Singh has won the Rabupura seat.

“The issue of party’s show in nagar panchayats will be discussed in a review meeting soon. However, we have more number of seats than any other party in the UP local bodies elections,” Chandra Mohan, UP BJP spokesperson, said.

Overall, as per the UP election commission, the BJP won 100 chairperson seats 664 councillor seats in the nagar panchayats of the state.