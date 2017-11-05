Ghaziabad municipal polls: BJP workers allege favouritism in ticket distribution

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) list of councillors for the local body polls has evoked dissent among party workers, a majority of them women. Hundreds of women raised slogans at the party’s regional office at Nehru Nagar and accused the office bearers of favouritism and overlooking workers.

The BJP declared its list of candidates for the Ghaziabad municipal corporation elections late on Saturday night. Following the outburst by workers, the BJP office-bearers went into a huddle and locked themselves inside for a lengthy meeting.

“The candidate selected from my ward fought against the party during previous elections but got the ticket at our cost,” said Archana Singh, a party worker who was seeking a ticket from Chiranjeev Vihar-Avantika.

Neeru Sharma, another worker, said that tickets have been given to candidates of other backward castes (OBCs), even on general seats. Sharma alleged that the family members of senior party workers and leaders have been given preference.

“The ticket has gone to the wife of a party leader who represents OBCs. She is a homemaker who has not taken part before but has been given preference due to her husband’s association with the party,” said Sharma, a party worker from Ward 78.

The dissenting party workers tried to meet the party’s local office bearers and waited until the afternoon, but could not interact with them.

Virender Raghav, a party worker from Ward 22 of Daulatpura, had also applied for a councillor’s ticket but returned dejected on Sunday.

“I have been a party worker and an active member for the last 30 years. I have spoken to all the leaders about being denied a ticket but the office-bearers said that nothing can be done now. The party ticket from my ward, for a seat of general category, is given to an OBC candidate,” he said.

Manish Chaudhary, another aspirant who had applied for a ticket from Govindpuram-Harsaon, Ward 62, said, “Ticket has been given to a candidate who we don’t even know. The sitting councillor was also not given the ticket. The selected candidate has no history of association with the party. It is just because of blessings from higher-ups that the ticket has been allotted to him.”

BJP’s city president Ajay Sharma, however, said that the dissent among the party workers will be resolved. “We will speak to them about their issues and listen to their complaints. As of now, the list is final,” he said.

Sandhya Gupta from Ward 22 alleged that party workers have been sidelined and tickets have been given to oblige the near and dear ones of senior leaders.

The party workers said that overlooking their work may cost the party dear during the campaigning.