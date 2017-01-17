BJP workers plan protest against tickets to ‘turncoats’

A section of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from Dadri, Jewar and Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar district have decided to protest against the party’s decision to allot tickets to turncoats. They will stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi at noon on Wednesday.

The BJP has decided to field Tejpal Nagar, 58, from Dadri and Dhirendra Singh, 50, from Jewar. Nagar had quit the Bahujan Samaj Party and joined the BJP in 2014 during the general elections, before which he was with the Congress.

Dhirendra Singh quit the Congress and joined the BJP on January 8 after he was assured a ticket from Jewar.

BJP workers said they will protest outside the party headquarters in Delhi as the central leadership is neglecting loyalists and old party workers. They said that the turncoats do not even believe in the party’s ideology.

“Workers fail to understand the central leadership’s policy in giving tickets, ignoring those who gave their life to the party. BJP workers are true nationalists and worked honestly to strengthen the party for years. Now, when it comes to giving tickets, central leaders are naming those who worked to nurture other parties,” Inderraj Khatana, 50, the president of BJP’s Sector 41 booth, said.

Disgruntled workers on Tuesday held meetings in Sector 41, Agahpur, Dadri and Jewar areas to garner support for the protest. Most of these workers are angry that the BJP did not give the Dadri ticket to Nawab Singh Nagar.

However, Nagar will not participate in the protest. “I will not protest as I respect the decision taken by the party leaders. But workers have the freedom to express their anger. I cannot control them,” Nagar said. He lost the elections in 2007 and 2012, before which he was elected MLA in 1996 and 2002.

Protesters have planned to gather at the DND Flyway at 11am and then march towards the BJP headquarters in Delhi. “Around 400 workers from Jewar have decided to stage a protest. But, I will not join them because I respect the party’s decision,” said Thakur Harish Singh, former BJP president of Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Gautam Budh Nagar MP and minister of state for tourism and culture, Dr Mahesh Sharma, said, “The top brass of the party has taken the decision. They have decided on the Dadri and Jewar candidates because they will win seats for the party. Now, all workers should get together to work for both candidates. Also, I think that the protesters are not more than a handful.”

Echoing similar views, BJP candidate from Jewar, Dhirendra Singh, said,“Those protesting are very few and do not have any following in the party.”