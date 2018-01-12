Boxer found murdered in his Greater Noida flat

A 27-year-old boxer was found murdered on Friday with multiple gunshot injuries at his flat in a multi-storey apartment in Greater Noida, police said.

Police said Jitender Mann had participated in many junior international boxing championships.

He was found dead by his friend Pritam Tokas and some family members when they went to check on him around 2pm at AVJ Heights in ZETA Sector 3 here.

“After leaving boxing about seven months ago due to injury, Mann was working as a gym instructor. He had not gone to the gym for two days and his phone was also found switched off,” superintendent of police (rural) Suniti told IANS.

His family stays in Munirka in south Delhi. They suspected foul play and came along with Tokas to his flat.

“The flat was locked from outside. They forced open the door and found Mann lying dead in a pool of blood,” she said.

Mann was killed two days ago. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

“Mann, a native of Haryana, had contested many junior boxing matches in Uzbekistan, Cuba, France, Russia and other countries. He was national champion and played for Delhi,” Tokas, a national-level boxer, told IANS.