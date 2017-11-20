Bride jumps off roof of burning house to save life

Within three-and-a-half hours of arriving at her in-laws’ house, a newly wed 23-year-old woman had to jump off the first floor to save her life when the building caught fire because of a burst cylinder.

While the woman, Pooja Sharma, escaped with a fractured leg, three other women and two girls—five-year-old Mallika and four-year-old Pari—suffered minor burns. The women were identified as Savitri Devi, 65, Sudha Devi, 40, and

The incident took place in Biharipura, Vijay Nagar, early on Monday morning. The house has a ground and first floor, where there is one room. The LPG cylinder was kept in the kitchen on the ground floor, near the main entrance.

Family members said that at the time of the incident there were nearly 20 to 25 people inside the house to welcome the bride and groom, Vinod Sharma, home. The family was celebrating Pooja’s arrival around 5am. Vinod, who operates a medical pharmacy in Vijay Nagar, had married Pooja, also a native of Ghaziabad, on Sunday night.

“There were nearly 20-25, including children, inside the house. After the bride had come, we were preparing tea in the kitchen and the regulator came off. As a result, the cylinder caught fire and exploded. Within 10 minutes, all the household items and doors caught fire. Some people ran downstairs while Pooja ran to the roof and jumped to save herself,” Vinod’s brother Mukesh Gupta said.

Her husband, Vinod, had gone out when the blast took place.

“Pooja ruptured a muscle and fractured her leg. As she jumped, some sharp object pierced her leg and later she hit the ground. She was taken to a hospital where she is now stable,” said Mukesh.

Pooja is a student of fashion designing and was rushed to a multispecialty hospital for treatment. She was discharged by evening.

“Most of the family members were sleeping. As the fire took place near the main entrance on the ground floor, only my wife, daughters, aunt and sister were evacuated through the main door. The remaining persons ran to the first floor terrace and jumped to safety. We made Pooja jump first as e wanted her to be safe. Else, her family may have raised questions,” Mukesh said.

The explosion woke up the neighbours who rushed to douse the fire. The fire started from the kitchen and spread to other parts of the house, burning the wooden doors and household items.

The police reached the spot after the fire was brought under control by locals.

“There was no casualty. Several persons suffered minor injuries and the bride jumped to save herself,” Vijay Nagar station house officer Naresh Kumar Singh said.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, fire station officer, Ghanta Ghar Kotwali, said they received the alert around 10.10am. A fire tender and a mist vehicle were rushed to douse the flames.

“We doused the fire within 10-15 minutes. There was no casualty, but the house and all household items were gutted,” he said.