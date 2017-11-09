BSF jawan shot and injured at his home in Greater Noida

A 35-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable was shot at by a group of men on Thursday when he was on leave at home in Jarcha area of Greater Noida. He sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

Police said BSF constable Gyanendra Singh is a resident of Cholas Ki Madhaiya village and had come home on a 15-day leave from Chhattisgarh, where he is posted. In a scuffle on Thursday morning, Singh was shot at. Singh’s relatives found him shouting in pain and bleeding profusely from the abdomen. They beat up the six men surrounding him and rushed him to a local hospital. He was later shifted to the Kailash Hospital in Noida, where he was being treated for his wounds.

Singh was reportedly shot at during a fight over a machine used for harvesting crops.

Singh’s younger brother Dinesh owns the machine and gives it on rent to farmers in the village. He charges rent on a per-hour basis. A week ago, the machine was taken on rent by a farmer, Chandrapal, who allegedly kept it with himself for the week, police said.

“Dinesh brought the machine back from Chandrapal’s house after he got an order from another farmer. The act allegedly embarrassed Chandrapal and his son Mithlesh Teotia,” Jarcha SHO Shailendra Pratap Singh said.

In the complaint, Gyanendra’s family said, suspects Shripal, Akash, Mithlesh, Rishipal and Satish had come to their house and beat up Dinesh. When Gyanendra tried to rescue his brother, he was shot at him, police said.

According to doctors at the hospital, Gyanendra’s condition is stable.

“Both parties have filed complaints against each other and cases have been registered. The cases are being investigated,” the SHO said.