BSP supporters hold mega event to celebrate party chief’s birthday

Over 2,000 supporters of the Bahujan Samaj Party gathered at the Ambedkar Park in Sector 37 on Sunday to celebrate the 61st birthday of party chief Mayawati. A cake, weighing 61kg and inscribed with Mission 2017: 300+, to secure more than 300 seats in the upcoming assembly elections, was also dedicated to the party leader.

Mayawati’s birthdays have been widely celebrated by her supporters and criticised by her political opponents.

At the event, there was also a live telecast of Mayawati’s speech from Lucknow. She criticised the Samajwadi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, and vowed to bring back good governance under the BSP by winning the assembly elections.

Besides the cake, those present at the function in Noida were treated with laddoos too.

Mayawati’s social engineering was visible at her birthday function. BSP has fielded a Brahmin from Noida, repeated sitting MLAs Ved Ram Bhati from Jewar and Satveer Gurjar from Dadri, both from the Gurjar community.

Besides its traditional Dalit supporters, Mayawati’s birthday drew scores of Muslim leaders who are associated with the BSP and also those who joined the party on Sunday. Some people from the Vaish and Khatri (traders from the Punjab region) also joined the festivities.

A few Samajwadi Party, BJP and Congress workers were also present at the function. The announcement of turncoats leaving SP to join the BSP or those having a Yadav surname drew thunderous applause from the BSP leaders on the stage.

BSP’s nominee for Noida assembly seat Ravi Kant Mishra sounded a bugle for the election. “The BJP did notebandi, now they will see votebandi. (The BJP did demonetisation, now nobody will cast their vote in its favour.) BSP won the Dadri and Jewar constituencies in the previous assembly elections. Today’s gathering shows that the BSP is going to win in Noida as well. This will bring an end to the Samajwadi Party’s misrule,” he said.

Mishra said the huge gathering of supporters from the city as well as urban areas is a proof that the BSP will win all the three assembly seats in the district and give behenji (Mayawati) her birthday gift.