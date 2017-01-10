Ghaziabad: Five of a family, including 3 children, killed in building collapse

Five persons of a family, including three minors, died after their house collapsed at Rahat Enclave colony of Loni town in Ghaziabad on late Monday night.

The police and administration rushed to the spot and rescued five persons trapped under the debris.

The incident took place around 12.15am on Tuesday when ten members of a family were sleeping inside the house.

“The two-storey house collapsed and all persons inside the house got trapped. The neighbours also arrived for help and police was also called in. House-owner’s wife, three children and sister-in-law died during the incident,” said Srikant Prajapati, circle officer (Loni).

Those who died were identified as Reshma, 35 and her three children Shama (8), Asiya (5) and Danish (6), and her sister Hasina (28).

“It is suspected that walls of the house had developed cracks and even the construction was not done in a proper manner. Five others, including the house-owner Imran, were injured and rushed to hospital in Loni. At night, our first priority was to rescue the people trapped in the debris,” Prajapati added.

“Further inquiry will be done on Tuesday,” he said.