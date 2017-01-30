Burglars strike mobile shop, decamp with valuables worth Rs 40 lakh

Burglars struck a mobile shop in Indirapuram and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 40 lakh on Sunday night. Named Majestic Mobiles, the shop is located in Aditya Mega Mall in Vaibhav Khand.

Police said the burglars broke in after busting the lock and cleaned out cash and valuables in the dead of night.

Yatin Kumar, the store owner, said smartphones worth about Rs 35 lakh were prised out from the shop and Rs 4 lakh in cash was also looted.

“I closed the shop and left at about 10.30 pm on Sunday. This is usually the time I down shutters on most days. As I arrived this morning, I saw the shutter’s lock and that of an inside glass door broken. All mobile phones in stock and on display, were missing from the shop along with Rs 4 lakh in cash,” Kumar, a resident of Indirapuram, said.

Kumar has been running the store for the last five years. He said that this was, perhaps, the first instance of a burglary at a shop in the mall.

“I have not seen or heard of any other shop (at the mall) getting burgled in the last five years. However, car thefts outside the mall has almost become a routine affair. We often hear of shop owners’ vehicles being stolen,” Kumar said.

After getting word of the burglary, other shop owners in the mall kept their shutters down on Monday.

“Once the mall closes at night, there is no guarantee of security. I am toying with the idea of relocating my store in the light of this incident,” Anuja Singh, who runs a boutique at the mall, said.

Police said investigation is on to nab the culprits and recover the lost cash and items.

“An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. There are no CCTV cameras installed inside the mall or the shops. We are investigating the case and the culprits will be nabbed soon,” Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer, Indirapuram police station,said.