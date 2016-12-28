Buyers protest against realtor for building extra flats, delaying possession

Around 100 residents of Czar Society staged a protest on Wednesday outside the Greater Noida authority’s office against the realtor Supertech over violation of building bylaws and hike in maintenance charges. They raised slogans against the builder and the officials of the authority.

The protesters said that the violation of the layout plan of the project that has resulted in non-issuance of occupancy certificate by the Greater Noida authority.

They ended the protest only after the additional chief executive officer, Janardhan Mishra, called them for a meeting. Residents alleged that officials misbehaved with some protesters inside the office and threatened to lodge a case against them.

Irate protesters said they will intensify their agitation on all platforms, including on social media, against the builder if their issues are not resolved soon.

Protesters said that the Supertech Group has built 1,009 flats illegally without requisite approvals. As a result, the Greater Noida authority has not approved the completed housing project, rendering flat buyers incapable of registering their properties.

The builder, however, refuted protesters’ allegations and said the flats are constructed as per norms.

“Residents and many flat buyers who are yet to move into flats are in trouble because of the multiple anomalies that the builder has committed to the project. Now, Supertech has increased the maintenance charge from ₹1.50 per sft to ₹2.50 per sft even when he is providing poor services. There is no market in the vicinity, no required parking space or proper civic amenities inside the housing area,” Arun Garg, vice-president of the apartment owners association of Czar, said.

As per the complaint, the developer has built 1,853 housing units against the permitted 844 units. In another block of the same project, the developer has built 92 units against permitted 52 units.

The authority had allotted 20 acres to Supertech in 2006 in Sector Omicron-1. The realty firm has built group housing towers on this project under the title of Czar.

Around 450 families are living in the society and the remaining flats are yet to be occupied.

Following a complaint, the authority CEO on April 11, 2016, had ordered the sealing of illegal flats.

“Despite the order, the flats have not been sealed in the last eight months. Supertech is selling flats violating the orders of the CEO,” Arvind Singh, a homebuyer, said.

Some buyers approached consumer court while another group has gone to Allahabad high court in the matter.

Deepak Agarwal, CEO of Greater Noida authority, said, “We are examining the plans submitted by Supertech. We have also demanded a legal opinion on the same. It took us time to examine the application and verify anomalies because the UP government changed the norms on population density and consent of buyers mentioned in the UP Apartment Act. Now, we are examining the project in the light of new norms.”

However, the realtor, Supertech, said the construction is as per norms.

“We have completed a part of the Czar project and will obtain occupancy certificate for the entire project soon. The UP Apartment Act was revised in November 2016. Until the completion certificate for the project is not issued, there is no need to seek the consent of buyers for any changes to the original layout plan. We will not reduce the maintenance charges because we have to pay for the services. We are ready to hand over the maintenance to the AOA,” RK Arora, CMD, Supertech Group, said.