Buyers suffer as Yamuna authority cancels five housing projects of Jaypee Infratech

The Yamuna Expressway authority on Friday cancelled five housing projects of Jaypee Infratech in Sports City East since the developer allegedly sold the projects without getting building plans approved.

Around 300 homebuyers identified by the Yamuna Expressway authority have been hit by the decision.

Jaypee Infratech, which constructed the 165-km expressway connecting Greater Noida with Agra, had proposed five housing projects in 2013-14 in sector 22B on land measuring 70 acre.

“We have cancelled five projects because Jaypee Infratech sold flats without getting the building layout map approved. We came to know about this anomaly when some buyers sought information about the projects. Selling flats without getting maps approved amounts to cheating so we cancelled the projects,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

The Uttar Pradesh government had allotted housing land for free to Jaypee group in exchange for developing the Yamuna Expressway.

Singh said that the authority had asked the builder to submit plans in 2015 but they never replied.

“When some buyers came to me, I realised that investors will suffer if the builder kept selling flats without proper approvals. I have also directed the builder to submit a detailed list of buyers, who have bought flats in these five projects. Also, the builder has not started any construction on the site. Around 300 homebuyers are running here and there as the builder is not even telling them about the project’s completion date,” said Singh.

These five projects were proposed by the Jaypee Infratech on 70 acre land located near Galgotia University in Mirzapur opposite the Buddh International Circuit. The developer holds 500 hectares (1,235 acres) land parcel in Mirzapur (Sports City East).

The UP government in 2010-12 had allotted five land parcels in Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna e-way, Tappal and Agra to Jaypee Infratech.

“Some homebuyers have also filed a cheating case against the Jaypee group in Dankaur police station,” said the CEO.

In Noida also, Jaypee Infratech is yet to give possession to around 30,000 homebuyers in various housing projects.

“I do not want to comment on the issue,” said Ashok Khera, vice-president of Jaypee Infratech.