Central agencies go after Yadav Singh’s colleagues

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (I-T) department asked the Noida authority to provide details of properties and income of its top 25 officials who worked with suspended chief engineer Yadav Singh.

The I-T office has sought details under IT Act, 1961, as it is required to probe the graft case of Yadav Singh, who is in Dasna jail.

Deputy commissioner of I-T, central circle, Noida, on December 14, wrote to the financial controller of the Noida authority seeking copies of immovable property statements and copies of Form 16A. A similar letter was also sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Noida authority last week.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was asked to probe allegations of disproportionate assets against Yadav Singh in August 2015. On November 5, 2015, ED, which deals with foreign exchange management violations and money laundering, also started its probe in the case.

The list of 25 officials includes IAS officers, ex-IAS officers, engineers and retired engineers. Among the 25 is former IAS officer Vinod Kumar Panwar, who worked as the ACEO of Noida authority. Panwar later retired from service as the district magistrate of Bijnour.

AK Goyal, who worked as the senior project engineer with Yadav Singh and later retired as a chief project engineer of Noida authority in June 2016, is also on the list. Additional CEOs Akhilesh Singh and Rajesh Prakash, and chief engineer (Jal), Hom Singh Yadav, are also named in the list.

I-T department has also sought details of Ghaziabad development authority’s vice-chairman Vijay Kumar Yadav, who was ACEO of Noida authority, and of Noida’s ACEO Pramod Kumar Aggarwal, who headed the engineering department during Singh’s tenure.

“I am not aware of any income tax or ED notice,” Aggarwal said.

The notice from I-T office said that non-compliance or partial compliance with the notice will invite a penalty of ₹100 per day.

“We have only Form 16A of these 25 officials and we have sent it to the I-T department. I do not want to comment further on this issue,” said Manmohan Mishra, financial controller, Noida authority.

The Noida authority is yet to provide details to ED, officials said.

As per a 2002 order of UP government, each employee has to submit property details to their respective department. “No official in Noida has submitted property details to the personnel department till date,” an authority official said.

Yadav Singh was the chief engineer of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities when the I-T department found unaccounted assets in properties linked to him on November 27, 2014.

The I-T department had conducted search operations for many days in several properties linked to Yadav Singh. On July 4, 2015, Allahabad high court ordered a CBI probe into the Yadav Singh case.