Civic polls: Setback for BJP in Noida, loses four of six municipalities in GB Nagar

In a major setback, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost in four of six municipal segments in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Friday.

The BJP lost chairperson seats in Jewar, Dankaur, Bilaspur and Jahangirpur nagar panchayats. However, it managed to retain Dadri municipal council’s chairperson seat and also won the Rabupura nagar panchayat chairperson seat. Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh’s elder brother Virendra Pratap Singh has won the seat.

Earlier, Dhirendra Singh’s wife was the chairperson in Rabupura.

Sources said infighting within the district BJP unit, which started during the ticket distribution to the 2017 assembly election, had become severe after the candidate selection for local body polls.

The BJP had given tickets in Dadri assembly constituency to Tejpal Nagar, who had joined the party after leaving Bahujan Samaj party.

In Jewar, BJP had fielded Dhirendra Singh, who had deserted Congress for a BJP ticket. These two choices did not go down well with other ticket aspirants.

In 2017, discontent brewed again after many BJP ticket seekers failed to get them in the six municipal bodies. They rebelled against the party and that affected the final outcome of the civic polls.

The BJP had fielded Virendra Pratap Singh from Rabupura only after he threatened to quit the party.

In Jahangirpur, JP Sharma left the party and fought as an independent and won. Similarly, in other seats, BJP cadre worked against the party candidates blaming faulty ticket distribution and the attitude of senior leaders.

In Dadri, BJP’s Geeta Pandit secured 18,818 votes and retained the municipal council chairperson seat by 2,185 votes. She defeated Bahujan Samaj party’s candidate Ayub Malik, who got 16,633 votes.

Pandit became chairperson of Dadri in 2014 after her husband Vijay Pandit was killed following a political tiff.

“I have worked for the people of all communities, build roads and drains. This is the victory of my voters, who reposed faith in me again. I will continue to work for Dadri with dedication,” Pandit said.

BJP’s Virendra Pratap Singh got 4,759 votes of a total 7,114 votes polled in Rabupura. Pratap defeated BSP’s Farim, who got 1,413 votes.

In Jahangirpur, JP Sharma , independent, won with 1,878 votes. Sharma defeated BJP’s Shyodan Singh, who got 1,414 votes.

In Bilaspur, Sabir Ali, independent, won with 1,808 votes. His rival Sanjay Kumar, an independent, polled 1,531 votes.

In Dankaur BSP’s Ajay Bhati got 2,413 votes to defeat his opponent of SP’s Rajvati Devi, who got 2,000 votes.