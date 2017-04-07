CM Yogi directs Noida, other authorities to meet infra project deadlines

In an effort to save funds, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all seven industrial development authorities in the state, including the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities, to complete all under-construction projects in the scheduled time.

According to officials, delaying a project increases the project cost, so the state government wants to pace work on all ongoing projects and complete them on time.

The CM’s directions came when Noida and Greater Noida authorities’ chief executive officer (CEO), Deepak Agarwal, gave a presentation before him on the two authorities, in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

Many projects in Noida, including that of multilevel car parking facilities, redevelopment of Sector 18, district hospital building in Sector 39 and a six-lane bridge across Yamuna river, have been pending for a long time.

“He did not give specific directions with regard to any particular project, but yes, the CM has asked us to complete all projects on time without any sort of delay. We will ensure that all projects are completed exactly on time,” said Agarwal.

Among the delayed projects, a railway overbridge (ROB) being constructed at the Dadri Phatak in Greater Noida has been pending for up to six years, thereby troubling thousands of commuters daily.

“The ROB work got delayed for so long because there was a land dispute between farmers and the authority in the Supreme Court. We are trying to resolve this issue amicably as soon as possible and ensure that the project gets completed without any further delay,” said Agarwal.

Due to the pending litigation, the project has been delayed since 2003, affecting both motorists and pedestrians all this time.

In the absence of an ROB on the railway track, thousands of motorists, especially office goers of Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Dadri, face traffic snarls for hours daily on the Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road that passes through this railway track. Work at this project was started in 2003, with a deadline of 2009.

The ROB project will also ease traffic at the national highway 91 road, also known as the Grand Trunk Road, which passes through Dadri.