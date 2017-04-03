CM Yogi Adityanath seeks details of Noida, Greater Noida authorities

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has sought details of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities’ functioning, financial position, housing projects, available land bank, infrastructure and industrial projects.

The CEOs of the three authorities will give a detailed presentation to Rama Raman, the chairman of the Noida authority and the principal secretary of industrial development department on April 6 in Lucknow. Raman will, in turn, give the presentation to the CM.

The CM has asked for details of available land so that it can be used for setting up industries and other infrastructure projects. He has also asked for details of realty projects that are stuck. A source said that the CM wants to boost industrialisation in the region and also address issues faced by the homebuyers.

The three industrial development authorities in the district are facing a funds crunch due to the slowdown in the realty sector. The Greater Noida authority and the Yamuna authority are in debt of Rs3,000 crore and Rs6,000 crore, respectively.

The Noida authority has also spent a large part of its savings of Rs3,500 crore on 30km Noida-Greater Noida Metro project. “We have spent Rs2,500 crore on Noida-Greater Noida Metro link. The remaining Rs1,000 crore will also be spent,” Manmohan Mishra, financial controller of the Noida authority, said.

The realty sector crisis has been worsening since 2014. “We have clear instructions from the chief minister that issues faced by homebuyers must be resolved on priority,” a Noida authority official said.

The CM has directed the top officials of the seven industrial development authorities in the state to give a presentation on their functioning and projects. The mandate of these authorities is to acquire agricultural land from farmers to set up industries and create jobs.

“The government has sought a presentation the seven authorities that come under the industrial development department. We will provide details to the industrial development department, which will, in turn, apprise the government. The state government’s focus is on industrial development; so they want to chalk out a plan for that,” Deepak Agarwal, the chief executive officer of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities, said.

The industrial development authorities in the state comprise Gorakhpur industrial development authority (GIDA), Kanpur industrial development authority (KIDA), Lucknow industrial development authority (LIDA) and Bhadohi industrial development authority (BIDA), besides the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities.