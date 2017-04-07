CM Yogi directs Noida officials to bring in investment, industrial development

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed top officials of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities to work on setting up new industries, bring in investment and create jobs. The CM also formed a team of ministers to draft a new industrial policy for the state.

In the meeting held in Lucknow on Thursday evening, Adityanath also directed top officials to take strict legal action against those who have been allotted industrial plots but haven’t set up industries, thus defeating the purpose of providing cheap land for industrialisation.

This was the CM’s first meeting with officials of all seven industrial development authorities of the state and the UP state industrial development corporation, to share his vision for development.

In the meeting, he spent three hours with officials discussing all issues that hinder industrial development in each city. The Noida and Greater Noida authority chief executive officer, Deepak Agarwal, gave the CM a presentation on the two cities.

“The CM has asked a group of ministers to travel across the country and gather inputs to draft the industrial policy 2017. We have not set any deadline for the new policy to be drafted, but we aim to do so as soon as possible and implement it on the ground. The government’s focus is clear. It wants to provide a conducive environment for business, fuel the economy and create more and more jobs in all regions, including Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas,” said Suresh Rana, minister of state (independent charge), sugarcane, sugar mills and industrial development.

According to officials, the state government wants to set up various clusters for small and big industries in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas.

“The state government wants our traditional businesses to bloom. For example, Aligarh is famous for locks. So the Yamuna Expressway can have dedicated clusters for small-scale lock industries encouraging traditional lock manufacturers so that they can compete with international brands. Similarly, we want Meerut’s sports industry, Saharanpur’s wood business and Muradabad’s brass industry to be encouraged,” said Rana.

While Noida and Greater Noida do not have much land left to set up new industries, the Yamuna Expressway area still has a lot of agricultural land available that can be acquired and used for industrial development.

“Our government wants to work honestly, with dedication and a clear vision to create jobs for as many youth as we can,” said Rana.