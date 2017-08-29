CM Yogi in Ghaziabad tomorrow, traffic diversions in place

Ahead of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Ghaziabad on Thursday, the Ghaziabad police has rearranged the deployment of personnel and put in place a traffic diversion plan after the state officials cancelled the proposed site in Arthala for opening a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrim centre.

The new site for the centre is likely to be finalised in Indirapuram. Two sites— one in Indirapuram and the other at Madhuban Bapudham — were proposed as alternatives on Tuesday.

According to the police, the main function during the CM’s visit will be held at Kavi Nagar Ramlila Ground on August 31 and Yofi will lay the foundation stone for the pilgrim centre from that venue.

Earlier, he was slated to arrive in Arthala to lay the foundation stone for the pilgrim centre at the site proposed there.

“Now, we are rearranging the personnel deployment plan and notifying new diversions as the site in Arthala has been cancelled and a new one has proposed in Indirapuram. Earlier, we had a deployment of nearly 2,000 personnel but the changed programme will see lesser deployment now,” said Akash Tomar, superintendent of police.

“Yogi will land at Hindon air base and go to Kavi Nagar directly as against the previous plan to first visit the Arthala site,” he said.

Ahead of the CM’s visit, police stations in Sahibabad, Kotwali, Kavi Nagar and Sihani Gate, which fall on the CM’s route, have been refurbished.

“Security arrangements have already been put in place at the Kavi Nagar Ramlila Ground where the main function will take place. After this, the CM will move to Kamla Nehru Nagar where he will take up a review meeting and then proceed to Hindon air base to fly back to Lucknow. A traffic diversion plan will be rolled out soon,” Tomar said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers have also made elaborate arrangements and are expecting a gathering of nearly 30,000 at the Kavi Nagar Ramlila Ground.

“We have also roped in our women wing and the youth wing to make the arrangements. We have 400 buses ready to ferry supporters to the venue, apart from 1,000 private vehicles and nearly 150 tractor trolleys,” said Ajay Sharma, city president, BJP.

Major renovation work has also been taken up at the district headquarters. Rooms of top officials are getting refurbished and the entire complex repainted.

Even dividers and medians are getting a lick of paint and all roadside encroachments are being removed from Sahibabad to Kavi Nagar.