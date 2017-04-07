CM Yogi wants Noida to beat Gurgaon, says his minister

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath wants Noida to beat Gurgaon in job creation, industrialisation, providing safety to citizens and economic prosperity, said a minister in his cabinet.

“The CM said that when Noida is better on all fronts and has better infrastructure and other required facilities for doing business as compared to Gurgaon, then why can’t Noida beat Gurgaon? Like the city, Noida too enjoys proximity to Delhi. The CM also wants the Jewar Airport project to be started along the Yamuna Expressway because it will fuel the economy. He also wants the expansion of Agra Airport. Our government wants all round development of all regions,” said Suresh Rana, minister of state (Independent), sugarcane, sugar mills and industrial development, who attended the meeting between the CM and top officials in Lucknow on Thursday evening.

The CM asked officials to take effective steps so that the Noida stays ahead of Gurgaon in providing a conducive environment for entrepreneurs and both small and big industries. Noida has become a hub of residential projects while the setting up of industries has taken a backseat, said Rana.

“We will ensure that new entrepreneurs are able to set up their business in the state quickly, be it in Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway area. We will provide them single-window clearances to set up businesses and also provide a corruption-free, transparent and accountable system,” said Rana.

Apart from ending corruption, the state will streamline policing and provide 24-hour power supply, said the minister.