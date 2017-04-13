Commercial structure in Amrapali Zodiac illegal, says Noida authority, builder denies

The Noida authority on Thursday said it had issued a notice to the Amrapali group, asking it to demolish illegal commercial structures in the residential complex or face legal consequences.

The authority’s action comes after residents alleged that the Amrapali group had done constructions in violation of the sanctioned map and the Noida authority did not stop it then.

“A committee of the planning department conducted an inspection at the site on April 12. The committee found that the construction is in violation of the sanctioned map. Therefore, we have issued notice to the builder. If they do not demolish it in next seven days or submit a satisfactory reply, we will take strict legal action against the violation,” said Shishir Singh, additional chief executive officer (ACEO) of the Noida authority.

The homebuyers in their complaint alleged that the builder had promised them a park named ‘Rose Valley’, where he has built shops in violation of rules.

On April 10, the Noida authority gave a month’s time to Amrapali to address all issues faced by the homebuyers in the Zodiac housing project. In the meeting, the authority had promised the buyers that if the commercial area is found to be illegal, it will be demolished.

“As per the promise, we sent the team that said the homebuyers’ allegations were correct,” said the ACEO.

The builder had launched the Zodiac project in 2007 with a promise to deliver it by 2011. But even after five years of delay, the builder is unable to finish the project.

“I have paid the total cost of the flat years ago but am still living in an unsafe building because it has not got clearance from the fire department and not got other necessary approvals,” said Danish Khan, a buyer.

There are 22 towers in Zodiac. Out of these 22, four are completely unfinished and 18 are not fully finished and need some work. Around 1,400 homebuyers are living in their flats and 800 are yet to move in.

The Amrapali Group denied any violation in construction of the project.

“We have constructed eight shops, which were not approved in the building layout map sanctioned by the Noida authority. But we will get it regularized by purchasing additional floor area ratio from the authority. We have to make minor changes in the layout. Homebuyers need not worry, we will address all their issues,” said Shiv Priya, director, Amrapali Group.