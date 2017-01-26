Congress expels councillor for filing nomination on RLD ticket

The district Congress committee expelled councillor Sultan Singh Khari from the party and barred him for six years as he is contesting the assembly elections on a Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ticket in the upcoming polls. Khari is currently the councillor for ward 52 in Ghaziabad and is contesting the Ghaziabad assembly seat.

The Congress district president Harendra Kasana said that Khari is a councillor from Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad and had been with the Congress when he won the last local body elections.

“He was not active and was also involved anti-party activities for some time. So, we have expelled him from the party for six years. He is also contesting on an RLD ticket in the assembly polls,” Kasana said.

Khari got the RLD ticket at the last moment as the party had declared four of its candidates for the other segments of the district.

“I still have not received a letter about the expulsion. I am under the committee of the city president. How can Kasana expel me? It is because of the weak organisation that 14 councillors (affiliated to the Congress) have been reduced to only five. In fact, I have left Congress and joined RLD now. I worked hard with the Congress but now I will work with RLD. A number of Congress supporters have also joined RLD along with me,” Khari said.

Khari’s expulsion is considered a setback to the Congress as he has a major presence among voters in Vijay Nagar and city area. He filed his nomination on the last day and also cleared the scrutiny process held on Wednesday. He is among the 14 contesting candidates, after the scrutiny process.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 27, after which the remaining candidates will contest the upcoming elections on February 11.